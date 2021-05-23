News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Burst water main hits supply to villagers

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:33 PM May 23, 2021   
Water may taste "slightly different" as works continue Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

A burst main has hit water supplies in villages south of Norwich. - Credit: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

A main has burst along the A146, affecting the water supply to two villages south of Norwich.

Anglian Water said those living in Framingham Earl and Framingham Pigot "may have very low water pressure or no water at all".

The issues seems to be located on the A146 Loddon Road just north of the Framinghams, close to the Fox Road turnoff.

Engineers from the utility firm are working to resolve the issue.

Anglian Water hopes to get all water supplies restored by 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath. Photograph Simon Parker

Norfolk Live

Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
The driver of the car, an 18-year old woman from Littleport was pronounced dead at the scene

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Deedee and Philip Lomax (inset) own Felbrigg Lodge Hotel

'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Gospel Hall, Reedham, Norfolk

Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus