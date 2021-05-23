Burst water main hits supply to villagers

Published: 12:33 PM May 23, 2021

A burst main has hit water supplies in villages south of Norwich. - Credit: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

A main has burst along the A146, affecting the water supply to two villages south of Norwich.

Anglian Water said those living in Framingham Earl and Framingham Pigot "may have very low water pressure or no water at all".

The issues seems to be located on the A146 Loddon Road just north of the Framinghams, close to the Fox Road turnoff.

Engineers from the utility firm are working to resolve the issue.

Anglian Water hopes to get all water supplies restored by 6pm.