Generous donations help tackle period poverty

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 05 December 2018

Sam Winter with South Norfolk councillor Yvonne Bendle and Hingham Co-op store manager Neil Vincent with sanitary products donated in Tricky Period scheme. Picture: SNC

Archant

Around 1,000 sanitary products have been donated by local Co-ops stores to a South Norfolk scheme that supports women on low incomes that is celebrating its first year.

Over the past 12 months South Norfolk Council’s Help Hub and Norfolk County Council library services have given out over 200 free sanitary products to women in need at libraries across the district as part of the Tricky Period scheme.

Women are able to ask for sanitary products at all nine libraries in South Norfolk, with no questions asked.

Sam Winter, area manager for Co-op Food, said: “This appeal is making a huge difference to women and girls in our communities - removing anxiety and worry at a difficult time, while raising awareness to confront the issue. I think it is an excellent campaign.”

District councillor Yvonne Bendle said: “Thank you to all the customers and staff at Co-op for supporting this scheme and for everyone who has donated over the past year.”

Sanitary products can be donated by being dropped off at any South Norfolk library or at South Norfolk Council offices in Long Stratton.

