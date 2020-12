Published: 12:46 PM December 25, 2020

Aerial footage reveals flooding at Forncett St Peter, caused by heavy rain. - Credit: Tony Calver

Aerial footage captured flooding in a Norfolk village, after it was hit by torrential rain.

A month's worth of rainfall fell in 24 hours over parts of Norfolk on Wednesday.

And on Christmas Eve, aerial footage captured by Tony Calver revealed the extent of the rain which caused flooding at Forncett St Peter.