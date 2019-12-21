Search

'We are not a dumping ground' - SOS Bus staff urge clubbers to look out for friends

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 December 2019

Scenes in Norwich on Black Friday with the SOS Bus and emergency services. Photo: Emily Thomson

Scenes in Norwich on Black Friday with the SOS Bus and emergency services. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Staff at a volunteer SOS Bus say they have been used as a "dumping ground" for clubbers to leave their friends who are heavily intoxicated.

Scenes in Norwich on Black Friday with the SOS Bus and emergency services. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norwich's SOS Bus assists party goers in need of help on Friday and Saturday nights in the city.

But staff have reported that their services have sometimes been taken advantage of.

Beth Willams, SOS Bus manager said: "It usually happens when one of their friends gets too intoxicated and is either slowing them down or preventing them from getting into clubs or they cant get a taxi, so they bring them down to us and then they scarper.

"They leave us with a very drunk friend, we don't know anything about them, we have to work out who they are and how can we get them home.

"Yes your mate may be ruining your night, but that is your friend and you should stick with them.

"As volunteers giving their time for free and it frustrates us when it is used as a dumping ground. We are here to support and help but if you are out with your friends look after each other and take responsibility."

