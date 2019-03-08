'Fitting tribute to an inspirational woman' unveiled at special memorial

An inspirational woman who spent much of her life raising funds for a child protection charity has been remembered with a lasting tribute.

Glenys Boyd, who was branch chairman of the NSPCC in Lowestoft for a number of years, died last year aged 90.

Having supported the NSPCC for 40 years and helped to raise thousands of pounds to help protect children, she left a "substantial contribution" to the charity as a gift in her will.

And now her legacy will continue for future generations as her memory will live on in the gardens of Somerleyton Hall - which was one of Glenys' favourite places to take her children when they were growing up.

Mrs Boyd was remembered last week during a memorial at Somerleyton Hall as well-wishers, including her daughter Joanna and sons Alistair and Roger, paid tribute to her life.

Marking the impact of her fundraising and the legacy she left, a Boyd's Dwarf Tree was planted in the gardens of the estate alongside a memorial plaque.

Having moved to Suffolk with her husband Harley in the 1960s and become NSPCC Branch Chairman in Lowestoft for a number of years, Mrs Boyd built a relationship with Lord and Lady Somerleyton, who hosted the memorial.

Her daughter, Joanna Boyd - who travelled from Switzerland for the event - said: "We are so touched and grateful for this generous and lasting tribute to our mother from the NSPCC and Lord and Lady Somerleyton.

"Our mother was deeply passionate about helping children in poverty and stopping abuse and neglect.

"When she made her will she decided she wanted to make a substantial contribution, as she said, 'you never know who might need the NSPCC - it could be one of my granddaughters or great granddaughters one day'."

Glenys' contribution will help fund NSPCC services including Childline and Speak Out Stay Safe which teaches children how to recognise and report abuse in an accessible and age-appropriate way.

In the last academic year volunteers spoke to 16,900 pupils at 82 primary schools in Suffolk.

Sarah Laffling, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Suffolk, said: "This was a fitting tribute to an inspirational woman who has made a lasting impact on the lives of children and it's only right that her memory will live on in the gardens of Somerleyton Hall."