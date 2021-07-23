9 ways to celebrate Norfolk Day 2021 in socially distanced style
- Credit: Antony Kelly
Freedom Day may have come and gone, but many remain nervous about increasing infection rates.
So with Norfolk Day approaching, we did not want anyone to miss out on all of the fun which can still be had, and have put together some of the best top-tips to enjoy a socially distanced day.
Taking place on Tuesday, July 27, the annual event is backed by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk and provides an opportunity to shout and cheer about this fantastic place where we live.
Here are just a few ideas to get you started...
1. PLAN A PICNIC
You may also want to watch:
Time to pack up some sarnies and enjoy a picnic at your local park! You can find yourselves a quiet spot and enjoy some lovely grub while soaking up Norfolk’s wonderful atmosphere. Perhaps you could even find a park you’ve never visited before? Great for families, friends, and couples.
2. HOST A VIRTUAL EVENT
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
- 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
- 4 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
- 5 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
- 6 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
- 7 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
- 8 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- 9 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
- 10 Person dies after being hit by train
Several of our many venues have hosted events as part of the Norfolk Day celebrations in the past and we'd love to have many more again this year - even if it is in the comfort of our own homes! It could be a night of music, dance, performance, or maybe some kind of exhibition? If this last year has taught us anything, it’s that so many things can be done virtually.
3. CREATE A NORFOLK-THEMED BANQUET
This could be a great one for the get the kids to be involved in. From Norfolk Day cupcakes with yellow, black, and white icing, to Norfolk pasties, or even a locally sourced seafood platter including Cromer crab and Brancaster oysters, the possibilities are endless!
4. SHARE THOSE OFFERS
For businesses, Norfolk Day not only offers the chance to get in the spirit and get involved but also showcase what you do so well. Are there special offers you could run just for Norfolk Day?
5. HAVE AN ADVENTURE
Is there any better place to explore with loved ones than Norfolk? Safe, friendly, and so many things to do and see on the doorstep. Visit somewhere new in the county that you’ve never heard of or been to before - either on your own, with a friend, or the family.
6. CAPTURE IT
Start a blog, do some writing about Norfolk, or photograph your favourite local landmarks. Share all the things you love about the county and ask others to join in.
7. PICK UP A BOOK
Read a book by a Norfolk author, or one which is set in Norfolk, to show your appreciation of our wonderful literature. Anna Sewell was born in Great Yarmouth and is best known for her novel Black Beauty. Philip Pullman was born in Norwich and his popular fantasy series, His Dark Materials, feature several references to East Anglia, Norwich, and the fens. Why not contact your local independent bookstore and ask them to send you something from its Norfolk section?
8. GIVE SOMETHING BACK
Make a donation to one of your favourite Norfolk charities. There are so many great causes to choose from, from miniature donkeys to helping bereaved children, and every charity would be exceptionally grateful.
9. HAVE A PARTY AT HOME
Get the bunting and flags out, put some music on, play “guess the Norfolk word” (do you know what a bishy-barnabee is?), and enjoy some quality family time while holding a mini celebration in the comfort of your own home.
- If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share or email a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk or use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group.