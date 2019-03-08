Video

Crowds enjoy soapbox racing thrills and spills at Hunstanton

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Chris Bishop

Thrills, spills and some pretty wacky contraptions entertained the crowds who lined the streets to see the action in Norfolk's biggest soapbox rally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More teams than ever raced their handmade karts down the hilly streets of Hunstanton on a new, and very much faster, course starting at the town hall and finishing near the seafront bandstand.

In total 49 teams from all over Norfolk, and as far afield as Newark, Wellingborough and Milton Keynes, got the push-off from the starting grid as they competed in the Searles Soap Box Derby on Sunday.

Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop

Since being revived in 2017, the races have been a big hit and proved no less competitive or fun for the crowds who packed the side of the route this year.

The 'gravity vehicles' careering along a downhill course included everything form a mini recreation of the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo to, fittingly in the 50th anniversary year of the moon landings, one named after Apollo 11.

A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitor at the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Competitor at the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Spectators cheer on the racers in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Spectators cheer on the racers in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lion King kart roars down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lion King kart roars down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team Nutterz taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Team Nutterz taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On the competitors in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop On the competitors in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

One of the drivers is looked after by the ambulance crew taking during the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the drivers is looked after by the ambulance crew taking during the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Mystery Machine kart with family and friends as the characters in Scooby-Doo take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Mystery Machine kart with family and friends as the characters in Scooby-Doo take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dad's Army guys, from left, Antony Evans, Steve Desborough and Gerry Barclay ready to take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dad's Army guys, from left, Antony Evans, Steve Desborough and Gerry Barclay ready to take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team RNLI, from left, Gemma Philp, driver Charlie Parfitt, Jen Napolitano, and Terri Lucas, after they cruised through the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Team RNLI, from left, Gemma Philp, driver Charlie Parfitt, Jen Napolitano, and Terri Lucas, after they cruised through the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY