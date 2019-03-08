Video
Crowds enjoy soapbox racing thrills and spills at Hunstanton
PUBLISHED: 17:49 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 22 September 2019
Simon Parkin
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop
Thrills, spills and some pretty wacky contraptions entertained the crowds who lined the streets to see the action in Norfolk's biggest soapbox rally.
One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
More teams than ever raced their handmade karts down the hilly streets of Hunstanton on a new, and very much faster, course starting at the town hall and finishing near the seafront bandstand.
In total 49 teams from all over Norfolk, and as far afield as Newark, Wellingborough and Milton Keynes, got the push-off from the starting grid as they competed in the Searles Soap Box Derby on Sunday.
Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop
Since being revived in 2017, the races have been a big hit and proved no less competitive or fun for the crowds who packed the side of the route this year.
The 'gravity vehicles' careering along a downhill course included everything form a mini recreation of the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo to, fittingly in the 50th anniversary year of the moon landings, one named after Apollo 11.
A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers, Apollo 11 rockets off in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitor at the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Crowds lined the streets to enjoy the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Spectators cheer on the racers in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lion King kart roars down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Team Nutterz taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY On the competitors in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop One of the drivers is looked after by the ambulance crew taking during the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop The Mystery Machine kart with family and friends as the characters in Scooby-Doo take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dad's Army guys, from left, Antony Evans, Steve Desborough and Gerry Barclay ready to take part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Team RNLI, from left, Gemma Philp, driver Charlie Parfitt, Jen Napolitano, and Terri Lucas, after they cruised through the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A caravan flies down the course in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the racers Flat Out Eric taking part in the soap box derby of homemade go-karts at Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY