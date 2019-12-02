Search

Snowflakes to brighten up Norwich hospital this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 02 December 2019

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital will switch on 30 snowflake lights. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital NHS Trust

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital will switch on 30 snowflake lights. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital NHS Trust

Archant

Shining snowflake lights are set to brighten up Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital when they are turned on for the first time this week.

The display of 30 illuminations have been put out at the front of the building and around the plaza to bring festive cheer to patients, staff and members of the public.

This is the second year the hospital has had a display which will be switched on during the hospital's Christmas fair on Thursday (December 5).

You may also want to watch:

The fair will run from 4pm to 8pm, with the official switch on at 5pm.

The Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Charity is set to benefit following generous donations from businesses.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising at the hospital, said: "This idea has been used by other hospitals in the country to support their hospital charities and we hope that Norfolk businesses will continue to embrace this in years to come.

"We hope that this year's display will be enjoyed by everyone visiting the hospital, and will raise money for the charity which in turn is used to benefit patients, staff and visitors."

The hospital thanked Serco, AA Waste, Brewers, Carters, Check Your Security, Hicks, Shred Station, Hutchings, and Munro for their support.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

