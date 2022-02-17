Stunning photographs of the Snow full moon captured above Norfolk

The magic of the Snow full moon could not be dulled by Storm Dudley's strong winds last night.

And it did not deter Norfolk's photographers who braved the conditions to capture it.

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. - Credit: Laura Anne

Neil James, from Thetford, was among those lucky enough to catch it through the intermittent clouds at around 9.21pm on Wednesday, February 16.

He said: "I was really lucky I was able to get a very clear photograph in just one shot.

"It’s very satisfying to see the moon with all of that detail. It's very mystical."

Laura Anne also captured stunning images of the moon from her bedroom window in East Harling.

She added: "It was taken about 9pm last night using my Canon 760d with a sigma 150 to 600mm contemporary lens."

