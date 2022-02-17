News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning photographs of the Snow full moon captured above Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:56 AM February 17, 2022
The Snow full moon captured in Thetford.

The Snow full moon captured in Thetford. - Credit: Neil James Media

The magic of the Snow full moon could not be dulled by Storm Dudley's strong winds last night. 

And it did not deter Norfolk's photographers who braved the conditions to capture it. 

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. 

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. - Credit: Laura Anne

Neil James, from Thetford, was among those lucky enough to catch it through the intermittent clouds at around 9.21pm on Wednesday, February 16.

He said: "I was really lucky I was able to get a very clear photograph in just one shot.

"It’s very satisfying to see the moon with all of that detail. It's very mystical."

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. 

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. - Credit: Laura Anne

Laura Anne also captured stunning images of the moon from her bedroom window in East Harling. 

She added: "It was taken about 9pm last night using my Canon 760d with a sigma 150 to 600mm contemporary lens."

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. 

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. - Credit: Laura Anne

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. 

The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. - Credit: Laura Anne

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

