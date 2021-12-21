13 dogs hoping to find a forever home this Christmas

Rocco the Dobermann is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

Dogs are not just for Christmas, but if there is space in your home and heart for a new four-legged friend why not look to rehome this festive season.

Dogs Trust rehoming branch in Snetterton currently has 13 pooches up for adoption.

Could you make their Christmas wish for a loving home come true?

1. Achilles, crossbreed, two to five years, male

Achilles the crossbreed is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Achilles is a Beagle cross Hungarian Vizsla; he is a bouncy happy chap who is full of energy and fun.

“Achilles can live with children aged eight years or older providing they are comfortable around bouncy dogs.

“He will also need a secure garden and space to play, as well as plenty of long walks.

“Achilles will suit a home that can be around most of the time to begin with and gradually build him up to being left for short periods. He also likes his canine companions."

2. Arnold, Boxer, five to seven years, male

Arnold the Boxer is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Arnold is a lovely boy but can be quite anxious.

“He is looking for a relatively quiet home with patient adopters who will allow him to settle in at his own pace.

“Once he knows you, he enjoys fuss and loves playing with his toys.

“Arnold is not comfortable around other dogs and will need to be kept on a lead when in public so it is important that he has access to a secure garden for him to burn some energy off.

“His ideal home would be in a quiet location away from the hustle and bustle and an area in the home where he could go to relax away from comings and goings would be beneficial.”

3. Blu, Border Collie, six to twelve months, male

Blu the Border Collie is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Blu is a sweet, under socialised young chap who needs full training, plenty of patience and an active, mentally stimulating home.

“He can get anxious so he will need an owner who can build him up to new experiences. Blu enjoys treats and walks - but walks will need to be in quiet rural locations to begin with.

“Blu can live with children aged 14 years or older although he will not cope with a busy home.

“He may gain confidence from a calm and well socialised friendly canine companion to help him adjust to home life.”

4. Buster, Staffordshire Cross (SBT), eight and over, male

Buster the Staffordshire Cross is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Buster is still an active chap at 10-years-old and loving his walks and playing games.

“Although he can be a little unsure around new people at first, given time, he comes out of his shell and is lovely boy who enjoys human company.

“Buster is hoping to find patient, understanding adopters who will help him to settle in and adjust to home life.

"He will need them to be with him for most of the time initially, but once he is settled and happy, he can gradually be left for short periods.

“He is looking for a quiet home where he is the only pet, so he can be the centre of attention.”

5. Clodagh, crossbreed, two to five years, female

Clodagh, a crossbreed, is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Clodagh is a gentle girl with a big heart. She is very affectionate but can be anxious so will need adopters who will allow her time to settle in and trust them - which shouldn't take too long once she has spent some time with you.

“She enjoys fuss and affection but would like to be able to wander off when she's had enough.

“Clodagh enjoys being in the company of her favourite humans so would like for her adopter to be with her for most of the time. She loves to keep active so would like a garden play with toys and run about in.

“Clodagh is looking for a home where she can relax, so she'd love a quiet environment with no more than two people.”

6. Flossy, Border Collie, two to five years, female

Flossy the Border Collie is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dog Trust

“Flossy is a lovely girl who can get a little anxious. She is looking for a calm home with gentle adopters who will allow her to settle in at her own pace.

“She would like an enclosed garden where she could play safely without any worries. She would prefer a home in a relatively quiet location.

“Flossy is looking to build confidence in her new home and it is likely she has not been in a home environment before so will need help learning some of the basics, such as housetraining.

“She could potentially live with a confident dog and could join a home with children aged 16 and older that will give her the space she may need. Flossy would like her new family to be around most of the time initially, while she is finding her paws.”

7. Meg, Border Collie, one to two years, female

Meg the Border Collie is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Meg is very active, she loves to learn and play games and she will need a home keen on training.

“Meg is very friendly and could share her home with older children aged 12 years plus and a canine companion.

“She will suit a home with access to interesting walks away from busy road and towns and will need a fully enclosed garden with space to play.

“Meg has bags of potential and is a very clever girl but she needs owners who can match her energy level and provide stimulation for her.”

8. Mia, Lurcher, two to five years, female

Mia the Lurcher is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

"Mia is a sweet and happy girl.

“She is confident and enjoys the company of people and having lots of fuss. She would like to join a family who can help her find her paws and have an interest in training to help her learn the basics.

“Mia would love an enclosed garden for zoomies and playtime.

“She could potentially live with another dog and could join a home with children aged eight and older.

“Mia may not have been left on her own before so leaving hours will need to be introduced gradually once she has settled.”

9. Roco, Dobermann, six to 12 months, male

Rocco the Dobermann is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Rocco is a wonderful, bouncy boy looking for a home with active adopters who have previous experience with Dobermans.

“His perfect home will be in a quiet location with access to quiet walks; he travels well in a car so would enjoy going with adopters on quiet walks further away from home.

“He would need an enclosed garden where he can run around to burn off energy and play with his favourite squeaky teddies.

“Rocco will need adopters who enjoy training as much as he does, as they will need to work on housetraining and loose lead walking."

10. Sid, Siberian Husky, five to seven years, male

Sid the Siberian Husky is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Sid is a sweet boy who is a joy to be around and will always make you laugh with his silly antics.

“He is looking for a home with patient adopters who can help him settle at his own pace.

“Sid loves being around people and is just happy to be in your company - he would love an enclosed garden where he could relax with his new family.

“He would like to be the only pet in the home and could live with children aged 12 and older who are comfortable around big dogs and appreciate he may not always want a fuss.

“Experience of similar breeds would be beneficial but not essential providing adopters can give Sid the time and love he deserves.”

11. Storm, German Shepherd Dog/Alsatian, one to two years, male

Storm the German Shepherd/Alsatian is up for adoption at Dogs Trust Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Storm is a lovely, young boy looking for a new home to call his own.

“He will approach you for more fuss as he finds his paws and likes to spend his time playing with his favourite toys.

“He travels well in the car so would enjoy journeys further away with his adopters for a variety of walks and trips to the beach.

“Storm would need to be the only dog in an adult only home.

“He would like his adopters to be at home with him initially but he could be built up to being left for short periods of time.”

12. Tedi, Yorkshire Terrier, two to five years, male

Tedi is up for adoption at Dogs Trust in Snetterton. - Credit: Dogs Trust

“Tedi has a better relationship with females then males.

“Ideally, a single female only home would be perfect. We are not ruling out a single male but they would need to be aware that the process may take longer.

“He would not suit a first-time dog owner. His new adopter should be willing to follow instruction and training from the centre and Tedi's main handlers.

“He needs an adopter that won't push him too far and take everything in his own time. Although he has lots of potential this comes with a lot of hard work and trust building, he will not be a cuddly lap dog especially not until he has a very good bond with the adopter.

“Ideally the person shouldn't live too far from the centre as his new adopter will need to visit the centre at least three times a week, more if possible.

“Tedi must have a good relationship with his new adopter before he will be able to go home. It will be a lengthy process but very much worth it for Tedi as he has lots of character and can be very affectionate to people that he trusts.”

13. Tommy, Terrier: Kerry Blue, two to five years, male

“Tommy is a sweet boy who loves known people and playing with his toys especially balls.

“He walks nicely on lead most of the time. He has heaps of energy and would love to go on lots of lovely walks where he can explore and have the chance to run in a secure area away from other dogs.

"He also loves a cuddle from known people.

“Tommy will need to be the only pet in the home but could join a home with children aged 14 years and older.

“He does not enjoy the company of other dogs so will need access to walks with no other dogs."

For more information about the dogs or to look into adopting visit Dog Trust's website.