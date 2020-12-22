News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:00 AM December 22, 2020   
A first glimpse at This Time With Alan Partridge series two

A first glimpse at This Time With Alan Partridge series two - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Gary Moyes

He once lunged wildly at a television producer with a wheel of cheese after being refused a second series of his chat show 'Knowing Me, Knowing You'.

However, there is to be no need for such dairy-based debacles this time for Norwich's favourite fictional son, as this time, Alan Partridge has got his second series.

The BBC has revealed the first glimpse of series two of This Time With Alan Partridge, which will return to television screens in 2021.

The latest instalment of the programme will see Steve Coogan's timeless character fighting to stay-on air amid a behind-the-scenes upheaval and fears of dwindling relevance.

In the sneak peek he is seen standing outside Broadcasting House alongside co-presenter Jennie, played by Susannah Fielding.

It is not the first time the character has been seen proudly posing outside a BBC base - with a statue of him appearing outside of the Forum in Norwich back in September.


This Time With Alan Partridge series two is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub to close for 'indefinite period' after getting no customers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Woman dies in two-car crash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus