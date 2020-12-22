First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed

Published: 12:00 AM December 22, 2020

A first glimpse at This Time With Alan Partridge series two - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Gary Moyes

He once lunged wildly at a television producer with a wheel of cheese after being refused a second series of his chat show 'Knowing Me, Knowing You'.

However, there is to be no need for such dairy-based debacles this time for Norwich's favourite fictional son, as this time, Alan Partridge has got his second series.

The BBC has revealed the first glimpse of series two of This Time With Alan Partridge, which will return to television screens in 2021.

The latest instalment of the programme will see Steve Coogan's timeless character fighting to stay-on air amid a behind-the-scenes upheaval and fears of dwindling relevance.

In the sneak peek he is seen standing outside Broadcasting House alongside co-presenter Jennie, played by Susannah Fielding.

It is not the first time the character has been seen proudly posing outside a BBC base - with a statue of him appearing outside of the Forum in Norwich back in September.



This Time With Alan Partridge series two is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021.