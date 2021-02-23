Video
Norfolk lifesavers given new car by local business
- Credit: NARS
A brand-new car had been donated to a group of Norfolk lifesaving volunteers, to help them continue their vital work.
Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) who respond to medical emergencies in Norfolk, have just received the latest edition to their fleet.
The new Medic 23 has been donated by Smarter Metering Services limited, meaning more NARS critical care teams can continue to respond to the people of Norfolk.
NARS, based in Dereham, attended in total over 1,700 calls in 2020 alone and now has a team of around 40 volunteer doctors, nurses, critical care paramedics, and First Responders.
CEO of Smarter Metering Tom Ward said: “I feel incredibly fortunate that we are in a position to support such a worthwhile cause.
"We will continue to provide support including the ongoing running and maintenance costs for the vehicle as well as keeping in touch to see the good this will bring to the community and the individuals NARS will be able to help using this vehicle”.
The vehicle has been operational and already attended over 10 critical care calls in a week.
