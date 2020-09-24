Holidaymaker who died on Broads named

The boat which was involved in an incident on the River Bure near Clink Hill. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

A holidaymaker died after suffering serious leg injuries in a boating accident near Great Yarmouth, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every Cliffe FC player wore a black armband in honour of Sly's memory, and the unforgettable impact he had on the club.



We miss you Sly, we love you. Rest easy, brother. pic.twitter.com/O9q0TOkEzs — Cliffe FC (@cliffefc) September 19, 2020

Simon ‘Sly’ Houlder, from Bubwith, near Selby in North Yorkshire, was on a hire boat on the River Bure when the accident occurred at Clink Hill, West Caister, on September 15.

The 29-year-old was taken to the James Paget Hospital by helicopter and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition with serious injuries.

An inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, September 24, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Houlder had died from his injuries at Addenbrooke’s later the same day.

His medical cause of death was given as loss of blood due to a wound on his left thigh.

Emergency services were called to the accident shortly after 2pm. A Coastguard spokesperson said it took place on a hire boat one mile north of Great Yarmouth yacht station, at Clink Hill, with police transferring the boat involved to the station after the Mr Houlder had been taken to hospital.

An inshore lifeboat, Coastguard rescue helicopter and helimed was dispatched, with teams from both Bacton and Gorleston.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Houlder, who worked as a joiner but was also a talented footballer who played for his local team Bubwith White Swan FC who described him as “a club legend”.

The club has set up an online fundraiser for his family. It reads: “Nobody expected this to happen and the full footballing community are shook up by this.

“Sly has been a massive part of the club for many years and was an exceptional footballer, a brother and a fantastic friend.

“He was the life of the party and always brought a smile to everybody’s face.”

The inquest into his death has been adjourned until December 16.