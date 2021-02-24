Mother-of-two's newfound confidence after six-stone weight loss

Published: 5:00 PM February 24, 2021

Sarah Lane, from Watton, has lost six stone after she joined Slimming World in October 2019. - Credit: Sarah Lane

A mother-of-two says she is ready for summer out of lockdown to show off her six stone weight loss transformation.

Sarah Lane, from Watton, began her weight loss journey when she joined her local Slimming World group in October 2019.

And now the 39-year-old has gone from an “uncomfortable” 17 down to 11 stone, and says she has never felt more confident.

She said: “I have always been larger so losing that weight was a massive step to relaunch myself. To find myself again.

“And it just fell off because I was in the right headspace. I wanted it so badly. Now I’m smaller than I was in my teenage years.”

With support from the group, Mrs Lane met her weight loss target in July 2020 and has managed to keep all of the weight off despite being stuck at home during lockdown.

Other than running after the kids and going out for walks, she said she did not stick to an exercise regime, with healthy eating a key part of the weight loss.

She added: “I didn’t want to embarrass my children at the gate. I want to be the fit mum running after my children. But the fitness comes once you lose that weight.

“I'm dying to try on summer dresses and feel confident.

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it before. I waited for myself to get that uncomfortable stage."