Clothes store moving from Norwich market to shop of its own

Published: 5:30 AM March 27, 2021

Rosie Dearlove, of Slayyy Vintage, will be operating from a new home in St Giles Street after two years in Norwich Market. - Credit: Rosie Dearlove

A Norwich businesswoman who became the market's youngest stallholder is to open her first shop only a stone's throw away from her old stall.

Rosie Dearlove was 18 when she opened Slayyy Vintage on Norwich Market in 2019, selling 90s sportswear and reworked vintage clothes.

Rosie Dearlove at the age of 20 will be moving her business from Norwich Market to St Giles Street. - Credit: Rosie Dearlove

Despite the stall being closed for lockdown, the Sprowston resident has been able to grow her business and will open her first shop in nearby St Giles Street.

She hopes to welcome customers to the shop from Saturday, April 17.

At only 18 Rosie Dearlove has opened her own stall at Norwich Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Miss Dearlove said: "Being at the market is the best thing I have ever did. When I moved in I thought 'is this a risk?'

"Everyone is so friendly and kind and it just took off from week one. That's the nice thing about the market, there are over 200 stalls and there's someone to talk to and get advice from or just chat about the weather.

You may also want to watch:

"Rates are so good there, it is the best place for any small business to start. The footfall on the weekend is just crazy. I will miss it so much."

During the first lockdown, Miss Dearlove decide to bring forward her plans to launch a website, which has seen her business reach customers across the country.

With many orders to process and manage the 3m by 2.5m stall, Miss Dearlove knew she needed to bring both areas of her business under one roof.

Managing the stall and online orders saw Rosie take the leap to move the business to St Giles Street. - Credit: Rosie Dearlove

Like many businesses Rosie Dearlove had to adapt during the pandemic. - Credit: Rosie Dearlove

Rosie Dearlove, who will be moving Slayyy Vintage to St Giles Street, is looking forward to not having stock taking up the family home. - Credit: Rosie Dearlove

The former Sprowston High School and Paston College pupil said: "I never thought it would be happening.

"When we came back last summer, we could only really allow two or three customers in if they kept to their rail. We're going to have five times the space.

"We're going to have more customers upstairs and run the website at the same time. We keep our new customers who have found us nationally as well as our local customers. It feels more organised.

"I just never imagined I would have a website or shop at all."

The businesswoman said she will be delighted to have space at her home in Sprowston once all of the stock can be moved to the shop.

"For the last two years I have had a box of stock at the bottom of my bed. I've packed orders at my kitchen table."