Review: Skunk Anansie thrill Norwich crowd with awesome show

Well, that was certainly worth the wait!

Rockers Skunk Anansie should have been at the UEA LCR in Norwich two years ago celebrating their 25th anniversary tour.

Like so many other parts of our lives it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

But my word phenomenal lead singer Skin and her awesome bandmates most definitely made up for lost time with a simply stunning two-hour set at the city venue.

Over the past quarter of a century, Skunk Anansie have produced brilliantly powerful music with a passionate and uncompromising message.

Skunk Anansie wowed the Norwich UEA crowd. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The 1500-strong sell-out crowd expected the band to kick off with It's Political - and they weren't disappointed.

Skin's incredible voice is as amazing as ever and her ferocious anger about injustice and political failings are the foundation of their work.

With the plight of refugees uppermost in our minds, she not surprisingly ranted on the issue.

Here I Stand, I Can Dream, My Ugly Boy, This Means War, Hedonism, Brazen....the hits kept coming.

At the time when the original show was due to have been staged in Norwich, we were legally banned from being closer than two metres to each other.

That was a far cry from the scenes in the mosh as the fans revelled in being back doing what Skunk Anansie followers love to do. And yes I suspect there will be bruises!





As well as their favourites from the 25 years, the band also performed some of their newer work including Can't Take You Anywhere.

"We can't just take you on a nostalgia trip - we need to give you our new stuff," said Skin, in a sign that there are plenty of years to come from them yet.

My good mate Jon - who has probably seen more gigs than I've had hot dinners - said it was the best show he's ever seen at the UEA.

Praise indeed from someone who knows his stuff.

Earlier, the lead singers of both support acts - Holocene and Morganway - spoke emotionally about what an unbelievable honour it was to support Skunk Anansie.

They more than provided a warm up to the much-anticipated headliners with powerful sets.

Both bands are well worth checking out.