Six fire crews tackle house fire near Diss
Published: 8:53 PM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Google
Fire crews have attended a blaze at a home in Heywood, near Diss.
Six appliances from Diss, Attleborough, Harleston, Long Stratton and Earlham were called to the scene of a domestic building fire at 6.30pm.
The exact road that the fire is on is currently not known, as are any potential injuries.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman advised that the area was to be avoided at this time.
The crews used an aerial ladder platform from Earlham. They also wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets.
The stop message was received at 8.19pm.
