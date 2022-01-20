News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Six fire crews tackle house fire near Diss

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:53 PM January 20, 2022
Heywood Road near Diss

Heywood Road near Diss, the main road through the area - Credit: Google

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a home in Heywood, near Diss.

Six appliances from Diss, Attleborough, Harleston, Long Stratton and Earlham were called to the scene of a domestic building fire at 6.30pm.

The exact road that the fire is on is currently not known, as are any potential injuries.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman advised that the area was to be avoided at this time.

The crews used an aerial ladder platform from Earlham. They also wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets.

The stop message was received at 8.19pm.


Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the new team behind revamped village pub
  2. 2 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  3. 3 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
  1. 4 Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
  2. 5 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  3. 6 Obituary: Doctor, and son of Norwich's recycling empire founder, dies aged 69
  4. 7 One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47
  5. 8 Father accused of baby girl's murder 'had short fuse and made things up'
  6. 9 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
  7. 10 Council leader arrested after suspected drink driving on Christmas Day
Norfolk Live News
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mystery tower in Norwich

What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon