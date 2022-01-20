Six fire crews tackle house fire near Diss

Heywood Road near Diss, the main road through the area - Credit: Google

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a home in Heywood, near Diss.

Six appliances from Diss, Attleborough, Harleston, Long Stratton and Earlham were called to the scene of a domestic building fire at 6.30pm.

We are currently attending a fire in the Heywood area near Diss. A number of appliances are on scene and we would advise that the area is avoided at this time. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) January 20, 2022

The exact road that the fire is on is currently not known, as are any potential injuries.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman advised that the area was to be avoided at this time.

The crews used an aerial ladder platform from Earlham. They also wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets.

The stop message was received at 8.19pm.




