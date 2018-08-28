Search

Advanced search

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

PUBLISHED: 17:59 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:59 26 December 2018

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and nun, has died aged 88 at her Norfolk monastery.

The BBC journalist, writer and art critic passed away at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham in Norfolk.

Sister Wendy, a religious sister of the Catholic church, presented a series of documentaries for the BBC during the 1990s, including Sister Wendy’s Odyssey and Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.

Xinran Xue, a close friend, said: “It is very sad news. Many people see her as a religious person and she was far more than that.

“It’s a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”

Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434 Sister Wendy Beckett at Quidenham Carmelite Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Sister Wendy was born in South Africa and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, where her father studied medicine.

She later taught in cities including Cape Town and Liverpool.

It was only in later life that Sister Wendy found TV fame presenting programmes for the BBC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Cosy pubs in Suffolk: 15 with great beer and open fires

(c) Karen Roe, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Villages in Suffolk: 10 of the most beautiful places to live

Lavenham (c) Martin Pettitt, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

21 films you didn’t know were made in Suffolk

de Vere House, Lavenham (c) Rex Harris, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

18 places where you can find the best views in Suffolk

St Andrew's Church, Covehithe (c) Phil Shirley, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

20 of the best pubs for Sunday lunch in Suffolk

The best sunday roasts in Suffolk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chaos at Carrow Road as Hernandez snatches late equaliser for City to complete amazing comeback against Forest

Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Record numbers brave icy sea temperatures for Cromer’s 30th annual Boxing Day dip

Cromer Boxing Day dip. Helen Jewers with her mum and brother. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists