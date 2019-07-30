'It was one of the best things to happen to me' - Sir Michael Caine on being evacuated to Norfolk

Sir Michael Caine in 2003 with the Blue Plaque he unveiled outside the school he attended as a wartime evacuee in North Runcton. Picture: John Hocknell

Sir Michael Caine has said that being evacuated to Norfolk during the Second World War was one of the best things to ever happen to him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Caine's former home in North Runcton. Picture: Belton Duffey Michael Caine's former home in North Runcton. Picture: Belton Duffey

At the age of seven the actor, then known as Maurice Micklewhite, was moved from south London to North Runcton, near King's Lynn, with his mother Ellen and younger brother Stanley.

You may also want to watch:

The actor, now 86, lived on a farm and renovated schoolhouse in the village where he told the BBC eating organic food with no chemicals did wonders for his health and growth.

Speaking on BBC radio Sir Michael said: "When you think in terms of the Second World War, from my point of view, it was one of the best things that happened to me.

Michael Caine in The Italian Job (1969). Photo: Paramount Pictures Corporation/IMDB Michael Caine in The Italian Job (1969). Photo: Paramount Pictures Corporation/IMDB

"For a start, for six years, you could only get organic food. I grew up completely on organic food and never any chemicals.

"You couldn't get sugar, sweet chocolate and all this, and cakes. I spent four and a half years down there and I lived and worked on the farm."