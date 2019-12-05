Search

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 05 December 2019

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Archant

A van driver whose vehicle was drawn into a sinkhole as it collapsed said he was "shaken in his seat".

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

Units from Norfolk Police closed Angel Road in Norwich on Thursday morning after the hole opened up between Eade Road and Angel Road Junior School.

A Tuffnells delivery van has become stuck in the hole and is blocking the road.

The vehicle's driver, Michael Reynolds, said he was driving down Angel Road at around 9am when one of the rear wheels caught a pothole, which collapsed and took the van with it.

"When the road collapsed it shook me in my seat," he said.

A sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria TrattlesA sinkhole has opened up in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Trattles

"I tried to get the van out, but I was told to leave the van where it is because the Tarmac was moving. So I switched it off, took the keys out the ignition and got the hell out of there."

He added: "It is in a dangerous situation. There is a possibility it [the van] could roll on its side."

A highways team from Norwich City Council was called to assist the police.

First said its 21 and 22 bus services were being diverted via Constitution Hill and Woodcock Road in both directions due to the road closure.

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

A spokeswoman for the Angel Road schools said safety had not been impacted by the sinkhole and that the schools would send out messages to parents and carers about collection arrangements "in due course".

