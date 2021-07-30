News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:27 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 6:31 PM July 30, 2021
Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs in the road from a previous sinkhole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Water has started gushing out of a sinkhole on a Norwich road, leading to large amounts of surface water in the area.

The sinkhole appeared at around 4.30pm this afternoon (July 30) on Rouen Road in Norwich in two different areas of the road, one where repairs were carried out previously and the other in a new area, both of them are near the NHS walk-in centre.

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs in the road from a previous sinkhole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Anglian Water and police are now at the scene and the sinkhole is not large enough yet to be causing traffic problems in the area.

However, a number of addresses around the Rouen Road area are currently without water as engineers attend to the scene.

Passers-by were left shocked pointing at the unexpected sinkhole and it is not yet known when or if the road will be repaired.

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs in the road from a previous sinkhole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

On the Weird Norfolk podcast today (July 30) visual coordinator Siofra Connor and senior writer Stacia Briggs mentioned the last time the sink hole appeared.

You can find out more about sinkholes and tunnels below.

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs in the road from a previous sinkhole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs i

Water gushes out of one of two sinkholes which have opened up in Rouen Road where there is repairs in the road from a previous sinkhole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 2 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
  3. 3 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  1. 4 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  2. 5 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
  3. 6 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  4. 7 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes
  6. 9 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
  7. 10 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Lucy Bull and Craig Grant have taken on The Crown Inn at Pulham Market

New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Plot of land in Brancaster Norfolk

Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus