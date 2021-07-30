Video
Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Water has started gushing out of a sinkhole on a Norwich road, leading to large amounts of surface water in the area.
The sinkhole appeared at around 4.30pm this afternoon (July 30) on Rouen Road in Norwich in two different areas of the road, one where repairs were carried out previously and the other in a new area, both of them are near the NHS walk-in centre.
Anglian Water and police are now at the scene and the sinkhole is not large enough yet to be causing traffic problems in the area.
However, a number of addresses around the Rouen Road area are currently without water as engineers attend to the scene.
Passers-by were left shocked pointing at the unexpected sinkhole and it is not yet known when or if the road will be repaired.
You may also want to watch:
On the Weird Norfolk podcast today (July 30) visual coordinator Siofra Connor and senior writer Stacia Briggs mentioned the last time the sink hole appeared.
You can find out more about sinkholes and tunnels below.
