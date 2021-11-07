News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Singer dedicates Remembrance Day poem to memory of fallen soldiers

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:00 AM November 7, 2021
Steve O'Kane, a poet, singer and songwriter, has written a poem named Passing Stranger dedicated to Remembrance Day.

Steve O'Kane, a poet, singer and songwriter, has written a poem named Passing Stranger dedicated to Remembrance Day. - Credit: Steve O'Kane

A Norfolk singer and songwriter has written a poem to honour this country's fallen soldiers.

Steve O'Kane, from Three Holes, near Upwell, wrote a poem called 'Passing Strangers' after being inspired by a young family playing near a war memorial but who were "seemingly oblivious of its presence and significance".

He has since released it as a song, which was recorded in the Fens at Grange Farm Studio, to "make people think” about the significance of those that were lost in the wars.

Steve O'Kane, member of the Downham Market Poets and Songwriters group.

Steve O'Kane, member of the Downham Market Poets and Songwriters group, hopes his song Passing Stranger will make people think after being inspired by seeing a young family playing by a war memorial. - Credit: Steve O'Kane

Mr O'Kane, a member of the Downham Poets and Songwriters group, said: "As time goes by we all tend to become a bit blind to our local landscape and no longer really 'see it' as we walk along.

"I imagined the ghost of one of the soldiers named on the memorial, poignantly watching this little cameo of family life, a family life that had been denied to himself or herself by the war, and yearning to communicate with them.

You may also want to watch:

"The poem was my attempt to give voice to what the soldier would say."

The song has moved many people after Mr O'Kane first shared it to social media two weeks ago, reaching people from as far as South Africa and the US.

Most Read

  1. 1 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
  2. 2 Norwich City sack Daniel Farke
  3. 3 Norwich charity shuts down amid £50,000 scam allegation
  1. 4 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  2. 5 Body found after fatal house fire in Newton Flotman
  3. 6 25 of Norfolk's cosiest pubs
  4. 7 Owners of Norfolk farm open shop inside a shipping container
  5. 8 Traffic fears raised over plans for 226 home development
  6. 9 Why is it so difficult to buy crisps this weekend?
  7. 10 'Thank you Daniel Farke': Fans react to Norwich City manager sacking

Charity the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SAAFA) also plans to use the poem in a collection of poetry book to help raise funds for the organisation.

Mr O'Kane, who has been unable to perform due to Covid, said the money raised from his song will also be used to help his ex-soldier brother, who is struggling both physically and financially, with things such as monthly bills.

The singer is hoping to finish and publish more poems and songs in 2022 he has written over the years following the response to Passing Stranger.

The poet, singer and songwriter started writing in his teenager years before turning his poems into songs in his 20s.

He has performed at a number of folk clubs in Essex, Kent and London, and also opened music festivals with his wife Fiona.

The song can be purchased at www.steveokane.co.uk

Passing Stranger

Passing stranger...

dancing child,

here in our shadow,

rest... for a while.

You won’t know me,

yet heed me well...

mine was a story

pray you’ll never tell…

scripted by many hands,

but ended

alone…

Written in blood…

carved in stone.

Passing stranger,

dancing child,

here in our shadow...

light up your smile.

Your lips softly

voice our names,

there in your whispering,

we live

again.

See us all marching still,

line after line…

Please to remember us

from time...

to time.

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The northern lights over Sheringham last night.

Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Richard Bower has appeared in court charged with a number of offences following an incident in South

Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon