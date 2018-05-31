15 signs you grew up in Downham Market
Discos, toy shops and fields full of horses - just some of the things you will remember if you grew up in Downham Market.
1. You remember when the town had an outdoor pool.
2. Walking through the red doors at Sheriff's and hearing a bell ring.
3. You remember an infant school being where the Health Centre on Paradise Road is now.
4. Going to a carnival that was held on a field where the Clackclose estate is now.
5. You used to go to Stebbings Toy Shop and thought it was a real Aladdin's cave of magic.
6. You remember going to the Jenyns on a Thursday and Sunday for a disco night.
7. Hanging out with friends on the Town Hall wall.
8. You remember there being a Woolworths in the High Street.
9. You remember the Market being on the Town Square.
10. Having to take on the nightmare junction near the Castle Hotel before they put in a roundabout.
11. Going to Dolly Rixs for fish and chips.
12. You remember loads of horses on the fields at Denver Hill, Trafalgar Road Estate and the Clackclose Estate.
13. Going to Palmers corner shop for all your shopping needs.
14. Having your 18th birthday party at Denver Village Hall.
15. Getting a toy tractor from Bennets tractors.