Tim Bentinck to open west Norfolk village fete

Published: 3:05 PM August 10, 2021

A rescheduled village fete will be opened by a special celebrity guest this weekend.

Tim Bentinck, best known for playing David Archer in The Archers, will officially open Shouldham's village fete on Saturday, August 14.

The annual event is said to be returning with "a bang" this year to celebrate the British summer and will be held on the village green from 12pm to 5pm. The official opening will take place at 1pm.

The King's Arms in Shouldham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Traditional fete entertainment and stalls will be on offer on the day including a dog show, raffle, live music, tractor rides, coconut shy, horseshoe throwing, splat-the-rat, guess the number of balloons in the Land Rover, tug-of-rar, face painting, and Shouldham’s famous greasy pole over a water tank.

Food and drink stalls will also be on the green including Reesey’s ice cream van, and award-winning community pub, The King’s Arms, will be providing food and drink.