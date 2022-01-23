Should motorists have to retake their driving test after a certain age?

Do you think you should have to retake your drivers test after a certain age? - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of people have had their say on whether motorists should have to retake their driving tests if they are over a certain age.

Opinions are divided as to whether people should be forced to retake theory and practical exams, in a bid to reduce crashes on Norfolk's roads.

But with already stretched resources and learners waiting onwards of six months, expert driving instructor Martin Wright, said he can't see it happening.

Instead, he says refresher lessons could be an alternative solution for those needing to brush up on their road safety – no matter what their age or experience.

The owner of Wright Learn Driving Instruction, based in Thorpe St Andrew, said: “People vary in terms of their skills but it’s not necessarily based on their age.

“I think it would be unfair to penalise just the elderly or the young. It’s all down to the individual.

“People think instructors are just out there to teach 17-year-olds, but we are here to help anybody at any stage of their driving career.

"I have a 95-year-old aunty who drives her car down to the shop and back. So I took her out for a lesson to make sure she was still safe.

“Another gentleman who lives near me is 83 and he contacted me to say, ‘Can I have some refresher lessons?’ to rebuild his confidence."

The Eastern Daily Press' Facebook page readers were asked for their views on the matter.

One woman said she reported her father to the DVLA after fearing for his safety.

She said: "I felt terrible about it.

"He thought he was a competent driver having driven for years professionally but when he had a test it was confirmed that his perception was deteriorating.

"He actually drove on to the curb on his test. So his licence was taken away."

Fiona Harvey wrote: "Over 70s should have a few refresher lessons and if the instructor isn't satisfied they are safe to be on the road then action should be taken."

And Jordan Beales added: "When I worked in motor claims the most common age group that would have an accident was 60 plus."

But Ella Broadbent thinks all driver should be retested regardless of age, driving experience or years behind the wheel.

Kazzie Marie Skoyles wrote: "Judging by today's examples of drivers on roads some shouldn't have passed in the first place. I think a refresher after 10 years would be good."

Gerald Wild added: "I am 66 and yes it seems a sensible idea but with a back log of nine months for new drivers to get a test, in reality it's not going to happen anytime soon."