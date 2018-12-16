The whole premises was dirty and there was no soap - report reveals filthy conditions inside Hunstanton chippy

Shoreside, in Hunstanton, which has now closed down Picture: Chris Bishop Chris Bishop

Fat was leaking from fryers into the cellar, there was no soap or washing up liquid and the whole premises were dirty.

A filthy hand washing basin at Shoreside in Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council A filthy hand washing basin at Shoreside in Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council

Conditions inside a seaside chip shop, whose owner was fined thousands for breaching hygiene laws, are laid bare in an inspector’s report.

Richard Buck was ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £48,000 by King’s Lynn magistrates.

Buck, who ran Shoreside 1000 in Le Strange Terrace, Hunstanton, admitted 14 offences. JPs also made an order banning him from running a food business.

Environmental health officers found the premises had deteriorated between visits on March 21 and 28.

Debris betweeen appliances Picture: West Norfolk council Debris betweeen appliances Picture: West Norfolk council

“The whole premises were dirty,” their report said. “The dirt has clearly accumulated over time.”

They found fish skins on the floor and on equipment, a dirty microwave and dirt under shelves and fryers.

Inspectors found there was no soap for the wash hand basin. One said: “I was advised that there was no soap available despite food already being prepared.

“Regular and suitable hand washing is required throughout the day particularly after handling raw foods, before handling ready to eat food, after going outside, handling rubbish, going to the toilet.

Debris under a fryer at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council Debris under a fryer at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council

“In order to effectively wash hands, soap needs to be provided at the wash hand basin and it is recommended that liquid antibacterial soap is used.”

Food in hot boxes was not being checked to ensure it was at the correct temperature of above 63C, the inspector said.

When checked, food in the hot box was found to be between 55 - 57C.

They also found there was no washing up liquid, while wire pads were dirty or rusty.

A piece of dired fish skin on a pipe at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council A piece of dired fish skin on a pipe at Shoreside Picture: West Norfolk council

Food was being stored in a fridge in open cans, risking contamination, while a spoon was wired onto the side of a fryer to prop the lid open.

“Care must be taken in the use of wire around fryers due to the risk of physical contamination,” the report said.

Fat was leaking from a fryer and dripping through the floor into a cellar.

No protective clothing was being worn by a staff member who was preparing and cooking food.