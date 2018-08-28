Search

Shopkeepers in town centre concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

PUBLISHED: 16:36 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 November 2018

Shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have raised concerns over the size and speed at which mobility scooter riders drive down the Rows. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

Concerned shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have warned it will only be a matter of time before somebody is injured by a speeding driver on a motor scooter.

Mark Sibthorp, 49 of Traditional Ways on Market Row. Picture: Joe NortonMark Sibthorp, 49 of Traditional Ways on Market Row. Picture: Joe Norton

One owner on the historic Rows has admitted he has resorted to placing a sign in the alleyway to slow riders who ‘zoom’ down the narrow strip.

Shop owners in the Rows have raised concerns over the size and speed at which motor scooters are travelling at.

Ian Stannard, 44, owner of Home Sweet Home and Del Boyz Trading Depot on Market Row, has described the scooters as a “nightmare”.

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe NortonSandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton

He said: “The speed some of them travel down here at is really dangerous. It is no surprise that some elderly people do not want to walk down the rows. They are fearful they will be knocked over.

“They are becoming a nightmare and some days you struggle to cross over the road because two scooters have blocked it off.

“On Saturdays I put my sign in the way to purposely slow them down.”

The Highway Code states mobility scooter riders must stick to a 4mph limit when driving on the pavement.

Sandy Read, 83, rides around on a mobility scooter because of several health problems and believes some riders should be more thoughtful of other people.

She said: “I think a lot of people on mobility scooters are quite considerate of their surroundings but there are certainly some that need to be more thoughtful to others.

“They are great pieces of kit to have as they allow people who struggle with mobility to get around the town. But when you ride one you have a responsibilty to drive safely.

“I’m not guilty of speeding.”

There were 111 people who registered a new mobility scooter in the Great Yarmouth Borough in 2016 and 2017 which is only topped in Waveney where 130 people registered a new scooter.

Mark Sibthorp, 49, owner of Traditional Ways on Market Row, believes it is only a matter of time before somebody gets injured.

“They zoom down here at a serious speed and all it takes is someone to step out of a shop and they will get hurt.

“Something needs to be done about it because it is becoming a problem and the mobility scooters seem to be getting bigger and faster,” he said.

