Norwich firm has mission to promote local business

Published: 5:30 AM February 27, 2021

A photography studio is hoping to help give fellow businesses a shot in the arm by launching an app to promote shopping locally.

Memories 2 Treasure, which is based on Aylsham Road in Norwich, has joined forces with a number of other businesses to create Shop Local, a mobile phone app to download when non-essential retail can reopen.

The free app will serve as a directory for independent traders and small businesses and will also allow downloaders access to discounts and offers.

It is the brain child of Andrew Sexton, who owns the lifestyle photography business, who said he wanted to "encourage local businesses to shout out a little more".

He said: "It is small businesses, which our nation relies upon and they are essential for the local economy, as well as for creativity and individuality.

You may also want to watch:

"Local business is at the hear of many small communities and helps local charities raise essential funds throughout the year."

The Shop Local app has been launched to help local, independent businesses promote themselves - Credit: Memories 2 Treasure

So far, 30 local businesses have signed up to be part of it, wide-ranging in type and location.

Among those signed up already are a go-kart centre, an estate agents, a driving instructor and a will makers.

Mr Sexton said: "Lockdown has meant our shop has been closed for the best part of eight months from the last year, which has meant we have had to use our time differently, so it gave us the chance to develop this.

"The idea is what independent business can share it among themselves and their customers, help each other out and help themselves out in the process.

"It isn't for places like Next and B&Q - it is all about one-man band type operations, small, independent that need all the support they can."

The app is free to download for users and free for businesses to sign up for - on the agreement that they also help promote it among their peers.

Mr Sexton added: "After such hard times we can all need a bit of help, so we're hoping this can continue to grow and encourage more people to shop locally and support local businesses."

More information can be found at the Shop Local App Facebook page, or it can be downloaded here.