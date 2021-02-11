News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

School pupils spread cheer with postcards for neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:08 PM February 11, 2021   
Grace and Archie pictured in front of the school

Pupils Grace and Archie pictured with their cards. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

School pupils in a mid-Norfolk village are spreading joy by writing postcards for local people.

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy worked with Shipdham Parish Council to launch the 'Postcard for a Neighbour' campaign. 

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT),) said: “This is a particularly heart-warming story of community and school coming together and most poignantly teaching our children how to look out for other people.”

Oliver Burwood, CEO of DNEAT

Oliver Burwood, CEO of DNEAT - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher of the academy, said: “We were delighted to be asked to get our pupils involved in writing these beautiful postcards and sending them to our Shipdham neighbours. 
 
“We launch this ‘Postcard for a Neighbour’ campaign at an important time, alongside the recent Mental Health Awareness Week, BBC Radio Norfolk’s Happy Heads campaign and Norfolk County Council’s new We Got This Campaign.”
 
She added: “The pupils have very much enjoyed being part of this caring initiative and bringing a smile to people’s faces. Our children are thoroughly enjoying writing them and sharing with their community.”

Shannon O'Sullivan

Shannon O'Sullivan, headteacher of Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Lilly May in Year 4 said: "I think these are really good because it is going to make people get these through the door.  I think it will make their day."
 
Grace in Year 4 said: "By sending them we are showing we care about other people in our community, that they matter and we don't just think of ourselves."

Postcard message

One of the cards, penned by a pupil at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Community volunteer Helen Bridge designed a poignant postcard for the campaign using the school’s phrase from Matthew 5:16, 'Let your Light Shine' and ‘Together We Help Shipdham Shine'.
 
Helen Bridge said: “I have been blown away by how our community has come together to support one another over the last year. 

Grace and Archie

Pupils Grace and Archie pictured with the cards they have written. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

“Even so, the most recent restrictions coinciding with the darkest days of winter has really tested our wellbeing and we wanted to do something that would lift everyone’s spirits. 
 
“Sometimes, small gestures are all it takes to brighten someone’s day and ease feelings of loneliness; and who doesn’t love to see a handwritten postcard land on their doormat?"

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  3. 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
  1. 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
  2. 5 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
  3. 6 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
  4. 7 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
  5. 8 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
  6. 9 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
  7. 10 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning
Campaign
Education
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus