Published: 12:08 PM February 11, 2021

School pupils in a mid-Norfolk village are spreading joy by writing postcards for local people.

Thomas Bullock Primary Academy worked with Shipdham Parish Council to launch the 'Postcard for a Neighbour' campaign.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT),) said: “This is a particularly heart-warming story of community and school coming together and most poignantly teaching our children how to look out for other people.”

Oliver Burwood, CEO of DNEAT - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher of the academy, said: “We were delighted to be asked to get our pupils involved in writing these beautiful postcards and sending them to our Shipdham neighbours.



“We launch this ‘Postcard for a Neighbour’ campaign at an important time, alongside the recent Mental Health Awareness Week, BBC Radio Norfolk’s Happy Heads campaign and Norfolk County Council’s new We Got This Campaign.”



She added: “The pupils have very much enjoyed being part of this caring initiative and bringing a smile to people’s faces. Our children are thoroughly enjoying writing them and sharing with their community.”

Shannon O'Sullivan, headteacher of Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Lilly May in Year 4 said: "I think these are really good because it is going to make people get these through the door. I think it will make their day."



Grace in Year 4 said: "By sending them we are showing we care about other people in our community, that they matter and we don't just think of ourselves."

One of the cards, penned by a pupil at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

Community volunteer Helen Bridge designed a poignant postcard for the campaign using the school’s phrase from Matthew 5:16, 'Let your Light Shine' and ‘Together We Help Shipdham Shine'.



Helen Bridge said: “I have been blown away by how our community has come together to support one another over the last year.

Pupils Grace and Archie pictured with the cards they have written. - Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR

“Even so, the most recent restrictions coinciding with the darkest days of winter has really tested our wellbeing and we wanted to do something that would lift everyone’s spirits.



“Sometimes, small gestures are all it takes to brighten someone’s day and ease feelings of loneliness; and who doesn’t love to see a handwritten postcard land on their doormat?"