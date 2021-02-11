School pupils spread cheer with postcards for neighbours
- Credit: Submitted by Jungle PR
School pupils in a mid-Norfolk village are spreading joy by writing postcards for local people.
Thomas Bullock Primary Academy worked with Shipdham Parish Council to launch the 'Postcard for a Neighbour' campaign.
Oliver Burwood, chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT),) said: “This is a particularly heart-warming story of community and school coming together and most poignantly teaching our children how to look out for other people.”
Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher of the academy, said: “We were delighted to be asked to get our pupils involved in writing these beautiful postcards and sending them to our Shipdham neighbours.
“We launch this ‘Postcard for a Neighbour’ campaign at an important time, alongside the recent Mental Health Awareness Week, BBC Radio Norfolk’s Happy Heads campaign and Norfolk County Council’s new We Got This Campaign.”
She added: “The pupils have very much enjoyed being part of this caring initiative and bringing a smile to people’s faces. Our children are thoroughly enjoying writing them and sharing with their community.”
Lilly May in Year 4 said: "I think these are really good because it is going to make people get these through the door. I think it will make their day."
Grace in Year 4 said: "By sending them we are showing we care about other people in our community, that they matter and we don't just think of ourselves."
Community volunteer Helen Bridge designed a poignant postcard for the campaign using the school’s phrase from Matthew 5:16, 'Let your Light Shine' and ‘Together We Help Shipdham Shine'.
Helen Bridge said: “I have been blown away by how our community has come together to support one another over the last year.
“Even so, the most recent restrictions coinciding with the darkest days of winter has really tested our wellbeing and we wanted to do something that would lift everyone’s spirits.
“Sometimes, small gestures are all it takes to brighten someone’s day and ease feelings of loneliness; and who doesn’t love to see a handwritten postcard land on their doormat?"
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 5 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 6 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 7 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
- 8 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 9 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
- 10 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning