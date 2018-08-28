Search

Sheringham Scira 2019 - everything you need to know about this year’s Viking Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:57 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 25 January 2019

The boat-burning on the beach at last year's Sheringham Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

The streets of Sheringham will echo with the battle cries of an army of torch-carrying Norse warriors on February 23, when the sixth annual Scira Viking Festival kicks off with archery, axe-throwing and combat demonstrations by two Norfolk re-enactment groups.

A team of Sheringham museum volunteers and carnival committee members have put together a packed programme of events for this year’s festival, which has been extended to include a family activity week featuring talks, demonstrations and storytelling, as well as art and craft workshops run at Sheringham Museum by festival founder Colin Seal, retired set designer Chris Neville and artist Jill Brammer.

Youngsters and their parents will have a chance to make Viking shields, amulets and runes, print a tee shirt or tote bag, and find out about Norse legends and the myth of the Viking god Thor and his magical hammer Mjolnir.

The museum will also be hosting a series of presentations by Greta Lynggaard, from Denmark, who will be demonstrating the art of spinning Viking-style wool from rare wild musk oxen.

New this year for the main Festival day is a Viking living history village and an afternoon family parade on the seafront, with prizes handed out for best costumes.

More flame torches will also be added to the evening finale, which will see a procession led by fire-eaters and re-enactors make its way to the seafront for the ceremonial burning of a 16ft Viking longboat on the beach below the Leas clifftop gardens.

Carnival chairman Stuart McClean said the festival, which last year attracted more than 3,000 people from as far afield as Yorkshire and Leicester, had outgrown its previous finale location of the east beach.

“Because of the sheer volume of people, we decide to move further along where there is more space for people to watch,” he explained.

“This year will be more spectacular than ever,” Mr McClean added. “The festival is a fantastic way to start the year and it is a good opportunity for Sheringham people and organisations to work together for the town.” For information and updates on Sheringham Scira Viking Festival, or to find out about booking family week activities, visit the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page.

