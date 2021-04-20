Demolition of seaside hotel begins

Published: 2:36 PM April 20, 2021

The demolition of the former Shannocks hotel in Sheringham has started and is due to be finished by June 1. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

It has overlooked Sheringham's seafront for more than 100 years, but now the former Shannocks hotel building has entered its final days.

Demolition work on the building has started, and is due to be finished by June 1.

From Monday, April 26 the adjacent council-owned Chequers car park will be closed for use as part of the demolition works, but is set to re-open after June 1.

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive, said: “We are pleased that work is now progressing to demolish the derelict Shannocks Hotel paving the way for its replacement with an exciting new development which will enhance this key seafront location in Sheringham.”

Once demolition of the former hotel is completed, the site is to be redeveloped by the owner, Huddies Ltd, into a mix of shops and flats.

The demolition follows years of delays and negotiations between the district council and the site's developers.

But delays led to the council making a compulsory purchase order on the building in January last year.

A council spokesperson said of the reason for the delays: "Covid-19 pandemic inherently caused some delays, the negotiations took time due to the number of complex issues at play and the multi-faceted legal agreements that needed to be completed following the parties reaching common ground.”

Built in around 1900, the unloved former hotel is covered in peeling paint and flaking brickwork and has in the past been described as an eyesore and a blight on the town.

Perched on the Promenade opposite the Two Lifeboats pub, the building occupies what is arguably the choicest real estate on Sheringham's seafront.

The building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. But in recent weeks the murals were painted over.

Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017.

The redevelopment is now set to forge ahead and is expected to be finished by June 2023.







