WATCH: See Sheringham’s new Splash centre being built

An aerial photogrpah of the new state-of-the-art Sheringham Splash leisure centre tbeing built. Picture: Chris Taylor / Metnor Do not use externally

A multi-million pound construction project to replace a popular north Norfolk leisure centre with a brand new facility is taking shape.

Sheringham’s Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre is being replaced by a new £12.6m swimming pool after North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) decided to upgrade the existing 32-year-old centre.

The new state-of-the-art centre will include a six-lane, 25-metre pool, a 13-metre learner pool with an adjustable depth floor, fitness suite, community rooms, multi-purpose studios, a Changing Places toilet, spin studio and a café.

Work on the site started in October 2019, now, one year into the project councillors have visited the site to see how progress is developing.

A time lapse video showing how far the project has come in the last 12-months has also been produced.

Sarah Bütikofer, leader of NNDC, who visited the site last month, said: “This is an amazing project and it’s so exciting to be a part of it and to be on site to see the progress that is being made. There will be wonderful views and it will be great for fitness.

“It’s looking really good – we’re really excited about it. It’s going to be a state-of-the-art facility for the people of North Norfolk.”

Carl Ellis, the site manager, added: “We’ve had a good few months – especially since coming back after lockdown.

An artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDC An artist's impression of the exterior of the proposed Sheringham Leisure Centre. Image: NNDC

“We’re pleased with where we’re at and within the next few months there will be a lot of activity on the site that the members of the public will be able to see.”

The original Splash was opened in May 1988 by Diana, Princess of Wales, and featured a popular ‘beach-style’ pool and a wave machine.

The new development attracted controversy after plans revealed it would not include the beach-style layout, slide or wave machine which were popular features of the original.

A petition was launched in a bid to get the council to rethink plans, however it was unsuccessful.

North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, front second left, with Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, dig the ground to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Front row from left, project manager, Carl Ellis; Sarah and Madeleine; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, front second left, with Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, dig the ground to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Front row from left, project manager, Carl Ellis; Sarah and Madeleine; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Splash centre is scheduled to open in autumn of 2021, once open the demolition of the old Splash will start and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.