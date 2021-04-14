Sheringham museum announces reopening date

Published: 10:35 AM April 14, 2021

Sheringham Museum at the Mo. The museum will reopen to the public from May 17. - Credit: Sheringham Museum

A seaside museum has announced it will be reopening next month with a brand new exhibit for the summer.

Sheringham Museum will reopen to the public from Wednesday, May 19.

The museum, which tells the story of Sheringham and its people over the last two centuries, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and also its 10th anniversary of being in its current home at the Mo Lifeboat Plain.

To celebrate the double anniversary, the museum has installed new displays and enhanced others.

There are also two new special exhibitions for 2021, a display of more than 40 Dutch children's knitted Ganseys which will be complemented by a second display of knitting from the Michael Harvey collection and ganseys from the museum's own permanent collection.

Ganseys are knitted jumpers that were characterised by their knit, purl and sometimes cable stitch patterns. Often worn by fishermen and their families, the sweaters become an intrinsic part of the identity of those who wore them.