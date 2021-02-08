Sheringham Little Theatre appeals for volunteers

Published: 1:20 PM February 8, 2021

Some of the young volunteers at Sheringham Little Theatre, which is appealing for more to join them - Credit: Sheringham Little Theatre

A North Norfolk theatre is looking for new volunteers after the pandemic saw its 50-strong army of helpers shrink to just a handful.

Sheringham Little Theatre has seen just eight of its normal team of coffee bar servers and ushers return to help during the periods when it was able to open.

Now, as it hopes for a spring return to action, the popular arts venue is calling on people to step forward and bolster the volunteer team for the future.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “We simply cannot run without our fabulous volunteers. They do a range of front of house tasks from serving and cleaning tables in the Hub as well as backstage tasks such as costume, set design and lighting to support our small team of paid staff."

Anyone interested in volunteering – whether they can offer weekly, fortnightly or monthly stints should email debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com.