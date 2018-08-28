Car crashes into train at level crossing

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A level crossing has been blocked after a car crashed into a train in Sheringham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are currently at the scene by Sheringham Golf Club where the crossing is expected to be closed for an hour.

Uploading a picture of the scene on Twitter, where the car looks to be severely damaged, PC Jon Parker said nobody was hurt in the crash.

He said: “Currently on scene at a train vs car incident. Unsurprisingly, the train emerged the victor. Nobody injured fortunately but crossing to Sheringham Golf Club will be blocked for an hour or so.”