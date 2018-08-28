Car crashes into train at level crossing
PUBLISHED: 14:45 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 17 November 2018
Norfolk Constabulary
A level crossing has been blocked after a car crashed into a train in Sheringham.
Police are currently at the scene by Sheringham Golf Club where the crossing is expected to be closed for an hour.
Uploading a picture of the scene on Twitter, where the car looks to be severely damaged, PC Jon Parker said nobody was hurt in the crash.
He said: “Currently on scene at a train vs car incident. Unsurprisingly, the train emerged the victor. Nobody injured fortunately but crossing to Sheringham Golf Club will be blocked for an hour or so.”