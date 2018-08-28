Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into train at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 14:45 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 17 November 2018

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A level crossing has been blocked after a car crashed into a train in Sheringham.

Police are currently at the scene by Sheringham Golf Club where the crossing is expected to be closed for an hour.

Uploading a picture of the scene on Twitter, where the car looks to be severely damaged, PC Jon Parker said nobody was hurt in the crash.

He said: “Currently on scene at a train vs car incident. Unsurprisingly, the train emerged the victor. Nobody injured fortunately but crossing to Sheringham Golf Club will be blocked for an hour or so.”

Most Read

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Car crashes into train at level crossing

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

‘I can out-gross Trump’ - Norfolk-based Spitting Image creator says show may be revived in America

Roger Law, co-creator of the TV satire series Spitting Image with his Donald Trump puppet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Blockbuster filmed in Norfolk finally gets release date

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast