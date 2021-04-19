Tree planted in memory of Prince Philip

Published: 11:29 AM April 19, 2021

From left, Sheringham Hall owners Paul Doyle and Gergely Battha-Pajor with Duncan Baker, who planted a tree in the grounds in Prince Philip's memory. Behind are volunteers from St John Ambulance, who organised the catering for the open day at the hall. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Prince Philip's dedication to environmental causes was remembered with a tree planting to mark an open day at Sheringham Hall.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, planted the tree at the start of the event, which was a fundraiser for St John Ambulance.

Mr Baker said: “It’s highly appropriate to be planting this tree on the day of the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

"The Duke of Edinburgh cared passionately about Norfolk, and about the environment – he was drawing our attention to climate change 50 years ago, long before it became a mainstream topic of conversation and action."

The tree, a Quercus Ilex or evergreen oak, is just one of more than 400 trees being planted as part of an ongoing woodland restoration project by Sheringham Hall’s owners, Paul Doyle and Gergely Battha-Pajor;.

Mr Battha-Pajor said: “The restoration of the gardens, and our woodland planting scheme, will ensure the hall is in good shape for future generations to enjoy.”



