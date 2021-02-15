News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's awards scheme opens for nominations

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:42 PM February 15, 2021   
Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft

Nominations have opened for Sheringham's Community Award Scheme, which aims to recognise anyone who made a positive difference to town during 2020. 

Madeleine Ashcroft, mayor, said the nomination process had been simplified this year and anyone - regardless of age - could be nominated for an award. 

Mrs Ashcroft said the pandemic had led to many more people pitching in to help others than would usually be the case, and it was only right that they be acknowledged.

She said: "Anybody can send in the name of someone who has done something outstanding for the town - man, woman or child."

Examples of nominees could be a neighbour who has provided support, someone who has inspired others by their approach to a difficult situation, or a person who has done something positive for the environment.

Mrs Ashcroft said there were about a dozen award recipients for the previous year's awards, but it had not yet been decided how many there would be this time around.

Nominations can be made to the town council by March 17.

