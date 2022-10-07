Wanted: Royal shepherd to tend King's sheep - must have own dog

King Charles III needs a new shepherd to tend his Norfolk flock.

Thousands of sheep have been introduced at Sandringham since His Majesty took over the running of the estate from his late father, Prince Philip, in 2017.

The herd of Aberfields form part of the organic regime at Sandringham, which the King inherited following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

Now a shepherd is being sought to look after the animals, and help out with the newly-established beef herd on the estate.

In a job advertisement on its website, Sandringham says: "Day to day shepherding will form the majority of this role with some assistance in winter housing and spring calving of the beef herd.

Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release one of the county's most threatened species - the Eurasian curlew. - Credit: Martin Hayward-Smith

"A passion for livestock, an open mind, and a willingness to learn and develop alongside an innovative system will be critical to succeeding in this role."

It adds the successful candidate will also need to be able to uphold "the highest standards of animal welfare" and have their own working dog or dogs.



