Man died in Bacton Wood, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:58 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 06 July 2020

An inquest into the death of Gorleston builder Scott Artis has opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 37-year-old man who was found in woods in North Norfolk took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Shaun Atkinson died in Bacton Wood in the early hours of January 15, 2020.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 6, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from the emergency service members who found Mr Atkinson, his GP and mental health professionals.

The court heard how in 2018 and 2019 Mr Atkinson had gone to his GP complaining of low mood, a high alcohol intake and at times thoughts of self harm.

He was referred to community mental health services and pointed in the direction of addiction support but showed a reluctance to engage with services.

Mr Atkinson’s medical cause of death was given as asphyxiation as a result of hanging.

Closing the inquest Ms Blake said Mr Atkinson took his own life but she did not have any evidence as to his intent.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

