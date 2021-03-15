Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

Published: 2:37 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM March 15, 2021

Sheringham's former Shannocks hotel is finally going to be demolished. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A hotel which has sat vacant for more than a decade in one of the most prominent spots on the north Norfolk coast is finally going to be knocked down.

The former Shannocks hotel at the top of Sheringham's High Street, overlooking the sea, is due to be demolished by the end of April.

It follows years of delays and negotiations between North Norfolk District Council and the site's developers, Huddies Ltd.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

Built in around 1900, the unloved former hotel is covered in peeling paint and flaking brickwork and has in the past been described as an eyesore and a blight on the town.

Perched on the Promenade opposite the Two Lifeboats pub, the building occupies what is arguably the choicest real estate on Sheringham's seafront.

Richard Kershaw, the council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “It is good news that this site is now being developed in such a prominent position on the seafront. It will be a welcome addition bringing retail jobs and much needed housing to a site that has lain dormant.”

The former Shannocks building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft (pictured) and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017.

But delays led to the council making a compulsory purchase order on the building in January last year.

The redevelopment is now set to forge ahead and is expected to be finished by June 2023.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Huddies remains fully committed to delivering its vibrant and forward-looking vision for the redevelopment of the site at 1 High Street, Sheringham, and the agreement that has been reached between Huddies and North Norfolk District Council puts in place a framework of co-operation to achieve this by June 2023.

"Year-long negotiations came down to the wire and we are very grateful to everyone who was involved in getting the agreement over the line, particularly the solicitors for both sides whose tireless hard work made the agreement possible."

The demolition is due to start later in March and take about a month. But before this goes ahead, the council will knock down a lean-to building it owns behind the hotel, next to the car park.



















