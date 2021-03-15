News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:37 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM March 15, 2021
Sheirngham's former Shannocks hotel is finally going to be demolished. 

Sheringham's former Shannocks hotel is finally going to be demolished.  - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A hotel which has sat vacant for more than a decade in one of the most prominent spots on the north Norfolk coast is finally going to be knocked down. 

The former Shannocks hotel at the top of Sheringham's High Street, overlooking the sea, is due to be demolished by the end of April.

It follows years of delays and negotiations between North Norfolk District Council and the site's developers, Huddies Ltd.

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat candidate for Priory in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council el

Councillor Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

Built in around 1900, the unloved former hotel is covered in peeling paint and flaking brickwork and has in the past been described as an eyesore and a blight on the town. 

Perched on the Promenade opposite the Two Lifeboats pub, the building occupies what is arguably the choicest real estate on Sheringham's seafront. 

Richard Kershaw, the council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “It is good news that this site is now being developed in such a prominent position on the seafront. It will be a welcome addition bringing retail jobs and much needed housing to a site that has lain dormant.”

Artist Mel Ashcroft with one of the colourful characters she has painted on Sheringham's 'eyesore' S

The former Shannocks building was given a fresh look for Sheringham's 'virtual carnival' last year. Artist Mel Ashcroft (pictured) and Colin Seal painted colourful characters onto its facade. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Huddies' plan to redevelop the site into 10 flats and four commercial units was granted approval in 2017. 

But delays led to the council making a compulsory purchase order on the building in January last year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
  3. 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  1. 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
  2. 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
  3. 6 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  4. 7 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
  5. 8 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
  6. 9 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
  7. 10 Police appeal after man reported missing from home

The redevelopment is now set to forge ahead and is expected to be finished by June 2023. 

A spokesperson for the company said: "Huddies remains fully committed to delivering its vibrant and forward-looking vision for the redevelopment of the site at 1 High Street, Sheringham, and the agreement that has been reached between Huddies and North Norfolk District Council puts in place a framework of co-operation to achieve this by June 2023.

"Year-long negotiations came down to the wire and we are very grateful to everyone who was involved in getting the agreement over the line, particularly the solicitors for both sides whose tireless hard work made the agreement possible."

The demolition is due to start later in March and take about a month. But before this goes ahead, the council will knock down a lean-to building it owns behind the hotel, next to the car park.






Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus