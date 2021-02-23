Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Shoppers are being warned not to eat a range of fried chicken supermarket products over fears of salmonella.
The bacteria, which causes food poisoning, was discovered in some batches of the SFC Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
SFC, which supplies to various supermarkets, is recalling the following products from shelves:
-190g Chicken Poppets pack with batch code L 15520, shown on the inner packaging inside the box, and best before date of September 24, 2021;
-190g SFC Chicken Poppets pack with batch code L13720 and best before date of October 31, 2021;
-190g SFC Chicken Poppets pack with batch code PKW008A, shown on outside of the box, and best before date of February 28, 2022;
-190g SFC Chicken Poppets pack with a batch code PKW011A and best before date of February 28, 2022;
-650g SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket with a batch code L19720 and best before date of November 28, 2021.
Notices will be displayed in all stores that are selling these products and the FSA has warned anyone who has these items should not eat them.