Poster and ticket from Sex Pistols’ 1977 Cromer gig up for grabs

A ticket from the The Sex Pistols gig at Cromer Links Theatre in 1977 is going under the hammer next month. Picture: Omega Auctions Archant

A rare poster and ticket from a 1977 Norfolk Sex Pistols gig that was their penultimate ever live show is going under the hammer.

The Sex Pistols play their last but one ever gig at the Links on Christmas Eve 1977. Picture: RICHARD BROOKS The Sex Pistols play their last but one ever gig at the Links on Christmas Eve 1977. Picture: RICHARD BROOKS

The items both date from the band’s controversial Never Mind the Bans tour, which saw the punk group play the Cromer Links Pavilion on December 24, 1977.

Of the eight dates originally planned for the tour, four were cancelled due to either illness or political pressure.

After playing at Cromer the group went onto perform Christmas Day gigs in Huddersfield.

Estimated to be worth between £600-£800, the ticket and poster are both in reasonable condition with the exception a few creases, which are thought to be from where the original gig-goer put the ticket in their pocket and where the poster was pinned to a wall.

Cromer's Royal Links Pavilion, below the hotel of the same name. Picture: SUPPLIED BY STEVE BULLIMORE Cromer's Royal Links Pavilion, below the hotel of the same name. Picture: SUPPLIED BY STEVE BULLIMORE

A spokesperson for Omega Auctions, which is hosting the two-day music memorabilia auction the items are part of, said: “To have both a ticket and poster for a Pistols gig from 1977 is very rare.

“You sometimes will see a ticket or a poster from a gig but to have both together is especially rare.”

They said in recent years the interest and market for Sex Pistols and punk memorabilia had grown, and bids had already been placed at the lower end of the items’ estimates.

An rare combination of a Sex Pistols poster and ticket from a 1977 gig in Cromer is going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction next month. Picture: Omega Auctions An rare combination of a Sex Pistols poster and ticket from a 1977 gig in Cromer is going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

“The market for punk vinyl and memorabilia is very strong at the moment as people from that generation are now of an age where they have some money to invest and are looking to collect items from their musical era,” they said.

During the 1970s, North Norfolk became a became a Mecca for those railing against the establishment.

Punks from across Norfolk would regularly jump on buses to the coast to see gigs at Cromer Links Pavilion and West Runton Pavilion by legends of the early Punk Rock scene, including the Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Clash, Iggy Pop and more.

In June 2019, a collection of punk ephemera which charted Norfolk’s Punk scene between 1976-79, sold for £5,865.25 when it went under the hammer at Bonhams.

A poster from The Sex Pistols Gig at Cromer Links Theatre in December 1977. Picture: Omega Auctions A poster from The Sex Pistols Gig at Cromer Links Theatre in December 1977. Picture: Omega Auctions

The Omega Auctions sale will go live on September 8, 2020.