Poster and ticket from Sex Pistols’ 1977 Cromer gig up for grabs
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2020
Archant
A rare poster and ticket from a 1977 Norfolk Sex Pistols gig that was their penultimate ever live show is going under the hammer.
The items both date from the band’s controversial Never Mind the Bans tour, which saw the punk group play the Cromer Links Pavilion on December 24, 1977.
Of the eight dates originally planned for the tour, four were cancelled due to either illness or political pressure.
After playing at Cromer the group went onto perform Christmas Day gigs in Huddersfield.
Estimated to be worth between £600-£800, the ticket and poster are both in reasonable condition with the exception a few creases, which are thought to be from where the original gig-goer put the ticket in their pocket and where the poster was pinned to a wall.
A spokesperson for Omega Auctions, which is hosting the two-day music memorabilia auction the items are part of, said: “To have both a ticket and poster for a Pistols gig from 1977 is very rare.
You may also want to watch:
“You sometimes will see a ticket or a poster from a gig but to have both together is especially rare.”
They said in recent years the interest and market for Sex Pistols and punk memorabilia had grown, and bids had already been placed at the lower end of the items’ estimates.
“The market for punk vinyl and memorabilia is very strong at the moment as people from that generation are now of an age where they have some money to invest and are looking to collect items from their musical era,” they said.
During the 1970s, North Norfolk became a became a Mecca for those railing against the establishment.
Punks from across Norfolk would regularly jump on buses to the coast to see gigs at Cromer Links Pavilion and West Runton Pavilion by legends of the early Punk Rock scene, including the Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Clash, Iggy Pop and more.
In June 2019, a collection of punk ephemera which charted Norfolk’s Punk scene between 1976-79, sold for £5,865.25 when it went under the hammer at Bonhams.
The Omega Auctions sale will go live on September 8, 2020.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.