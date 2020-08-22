Search

Advanced search

Poster and ticket from Sex Pistols’ 1977 Cromer gig up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2020

A ticket from the The Sex Pistols gig at Cromer Links Theatre in 1977 is going under the hammer next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

A ticket from the The Sex Pistols gig at Cromer Links Theatre in 1977 is going under the hammer next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

Archant

A rare poster and ticket from a 1977 Norfolk Sex Pistols gig that was their penultimate ever live show is going under the hammer.

The Sex Pistols play their last but one ever gig at the Links on Christmas Eve 1977. Picture: RICHARD BROOKSThe Sex Pistols play their last but one ever gig at the Links on Christmas Eve 1977. Picture: RICHARD BROOKS

The items both date from the band’s controversial Never Mind the Bans tour, which saw the punk group play the Cromer Links Pavilion on December 24, 1977.

Of the eight dates originally planned for the tour, four were cancelled due to either illness or political pressure.

After playing at Cromer the group went onto perform Christmas Day gigs in Huddersfield.

Estimated to be worth between £600-£800, the ticket and poster are both in reasonable condition with the exception a few creases, which are thought to be from where the original gig-goer put the ticket in their pocket and where the poster was pinned to a wall.

Cromer's Royal Links Pavilion, below the hotel of the same name. Picture: SUPPLIED BY STEVE BULLIMORECromer's Royal Links Pavilion, below the hotel of the same name. Picture: SUPPLIED BY STEVE BULLIMORE

A spokesperson for Omega Auctions, which is hosting the two-day music memorabilia auction the items are part of, said: “To have both a ticket and poster for a Pistols gig from 1977 is very rare.

You may also want to watch:

“You sometimes will see a ticket or a poster from a gig but to have both together is especially rare.”

They said in recent years the interest and market for Sex Pistols and punk memorabilia had grown, and bids had already been placed at the lower end of the items’ estimates.

An rare combination of a Sex Pistols poster and ticket from a 1977 gig in Cromer is going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction next month. Picture: Omega AuctionsAn rare combination of a Sex Pistols poster and ticket from a 1977 gig in Cromer is going under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

“The market for punk vinyl and memorabilia is very strong at the moment as people from that generation are now of an age where they have some money to invest and are looking to collect items from their musical era,” they said.

During the 1970s, North Norfolk became a became a Mecca for those railing against the establishment.

Punks from across Norfolk would regularly jump on buses to the coast to see gigs at Cromer Links Pavilion and West Runton Pavilion by legends of the early Punk Rock scene, including the Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Clash, Iggy Pop and more.

In June 2019, a collection of punk ephemera which charted Norfolk’s Punk scene between 1976-79, sold for £5,865.25 when it went under the hammer at Bonhams.

A poster from The Sex Pistols Gig at Cromer Links Theatre in December 1977. Picture: Omega AuctionsA poster from The Sex Pistols Gig at Cromer Links Theatre in December 1977. Picture: Omega Auctions

The Omega Auctions sale will go live on September 8, 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

Martin impressed with early chemistry after scoring twice during City’s friendly success

Josh Martin, left, is congratulated by Przemyslaw Placheta and Kieran Dowell, right, after his second goal against MK Dons in a pre-season friendly at Colney on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page