Severe disruption on Greater Anglia trains

Trains have been cancelled due to damage to overhead wires. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Train passengers are facing severe disruption and cancellations after damage to overhead electric wires.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street, are cancelled until 4pm today, according to Greater Anglia.

A message on the train company's website said: "Due to the overhead wires being damaged between Colchester and Marks Tey all lines are blocked. Customers are advised not to travel between in/out of Liverpool Street via Colchester until further notice.

You may also want to watch:

"Network Rail are currently working to repair the overhead wires and an update on when the repair is likely to be completed will be provided as soon as possible."

It added: "Customers at Norwich for London may travel on Greater Anglia services to Cambridge for trains to Liverpool Street. Our tickets are also being accepted on Great Northern services between Cambridge and London Kings Cross and London Underground services between King's Cross and Liverpool Street.

"Passengers on the Great Eastern network who are affected by this disruption can also travel via Stansted Airport into Liverpool Street, tickets will be accepted."

For updates visit www.greateranglia.co.uk