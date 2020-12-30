11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder © Phillip Leeder

Firefighters battled for 11 hours to control a blaze that tore through a home in a Norfolk town.

Seven fire crews tackled a blaze at a home in Reepham. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Seven fire crews were dispatched to fight the fire at a home on The Moor in Reepham at 1.33am on Monday December 30.

Norfolk firefighters finally stood down at 12.23pm.

Witness Phillip Leeder, 67, was awake at 2.30am and, after hearing sirens, went outside and saw the fire.

The former fire fighter, who worked at Reepham fire station for seven years, said the home had been completely destroyed.

Mr Leeder said: "There was a lot of smoke and there were flames at the back of the house.

"It looked like the roof had completely gone, as well as the two chimney stacks. It doesn't look like you can go into the building at all.

"As a former firefighter who worked for 37 years, the loss of home is always tragic and it still hits home for me."

Crews from Dereham, Reepham, Holt, Aylsham, Fakenham and Sheringham attended and used mains hose reel jets.

Police were also on the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

More to follow.