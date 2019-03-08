Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Services to mark 100 years since Edith Cavell's final journey to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 15 May 2019

Views of the Edith Cavell memorial statue near Norwich Cathedral. Reports have suggested that it is surrounded by rubbish etc. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: EDP news EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

Views of the Edith Cavell memorial statue near Norwich Cathedral. Reports have suggested that it is surrounded by rubbish etc. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: EDP news EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2005

It was exactly 100 years ago today (May 15) that Norfolk heroine Edith Cavell made her final journey home to the county before being buried at Norwich Cathedral.

Edith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant LibraryEdith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant Library

The brave Norfolk nurse helped more than 200 soldiers escape from occupied Belgium during the First World War and for this she paid the ultimate price and was executed by the Germans on October 12 1915.

Her body was returned to the UK after the war and a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey in London on May 15 1919 - the same day her body was taken from the capital to Norwich by train and buried at Norwich Cathedral.

A century on, Nurse Cavell's final journey will be remembered by two poignant services - the first at noon at Westminster Abbey followed by a 6.30pm service of commemoration at Norwich Cathedral.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, will preach at the Westminster Abbey service which will also celebrate the life of Florence Nightingale.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "May 15 this year gives us the opportunity to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Edith being laid to rest in her beloved Norfolk and we are delighted to be doing this in partnership with Westminster Abbey; remaking the journey by rail that was made with her body 100 years ago."

Later in the day, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Revd Dr John Hall, will preach at the Norwich Cathedral service.

Nurse Cavell, who was born in Swardeston in 1865, nursed soldiers from both sides of the conflict in occupied Belgium during the First World War.

Edith Cavell's restored grave is blessed and dedicated by Bishop Graham James PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYEdith Cavell's restored grave is blessed and dedicated by Bishop Graham James PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

She was head matron of Belgium's first nurse training school in Brussels and for nine months she worked with the Belgian and French resistance to shelter more than 200 soldiers from the German occupying forces, helping the soldiers escape to neutral Holland.

But she was betrayed, arrested, and ultimately executed by a German firing squad at 7am on October 12 1915.

On the night before her death, she famously said: "Standing as I do in view of God and eternity, I realise that patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone."

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists