Services to mark 100 years since Edith Cavell's final journey to Norfolk

Views of the Edith Cavell memorial statue near Norwich Cathedral. Reports have suggested that it is surrounded by rubbish etc. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: EDP news EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434 ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2005

It was exactly 100 years ago today (May 15) that Norfolk heroine Edith Cavell made her final journey home to the county before being buried at Norwich Cathedral.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant Library Edith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant Library

The brave Norfolk nurse helped more than 200 soldiers escape from occupied Belgium during the First World War and for this she paid the ultimate price and was executed by the Germans on October 12 1915.

Her body was returned to the UK after the war and a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey in London on May 15 1919 - the same day her body was taken from the capital to Norwich by train and buried at Norwich Cathedral.

A century on, Nurse Cavell's final journey will be remembered by two poignant services - the first at noon at Westminster Abbey followed by a 6.30pm service of commemoration at Norwich Cathedral.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, will preach at the Westminster Abbey service which will also celebrate the life of Florence Nightingale.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "May 15 this year gives us the opportunity to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Edith being laid to rest in her beloved Norfolk and we are delighted to be doing this in partnership with Westminster Abbey; remaking the journey by rail that was made with her body 100 years ago."

Later in the day, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Revd Dr John Hall, will preach at the Norwich Cathedral service.

Nurse Cavell, who was born in Swardeston in 1865, nursed soldiers from both sides of the conflict in occupied Belgium during the First World War.

Edith Cavell's restored grave is blessed and dedicated by Bishop Graham James PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Edith Cavell's restored grave is blessed and dedicated by Bishop Graham James PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

She was head matron of Belgium's first nurse training school in Brussels and for nine months she worked with the Belgian and French resistance to shelter more than 200 soldiers from the German occupying forces, helping the soldiers escape to neutral Holland.

But she was betrayed, arrested, and ultimately executed by a German firing squad at 7am on October 12 1915.

On the night before her death, she famously said: "Standing as I do in view of God and eternity, I realise that patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone."