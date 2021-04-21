News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fond farewell for lifelong Cromer crab fisherman

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:34 AM April 21, 2021   
A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, inset, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. 

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, inset, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. - Credit: Supplied b Fiona Craske

A fisherman and lifeboatman has been given a fitting send off in the town he called home his whole life. 

A commemoration took place for Christopher Craske in Cromer, following his death at the age of 74.

In the morning of April 20, Mr Craske's coffin, draped in an RNLI flag, was taken by hearse on a short procession along Cromer Esplanade to the pier, where family, retired and active lifeboat crew members and fellow fishermen were lined up to pay their final respects. 

Christopher and Fiona Craske with their children, Victoria and James, at the Rocket House Cafe in Cromer. 

Christopher and Fiona Craske with their children, Victoria and James, at the Rocket House Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the family

His widow, Fiona Craske, 67, said: "The sun was shining the sea was beautifully calm. We, as a family, felt truly honoured to see so many people.

"Lifeboat crews past and present, many of the fisherman who worked with Chris were both at the pier forecourt and on the Gangway to give him a Cromer send off.

You may also want to watch:

"I know Chris will be looking down saying we did him proud."

In keeping with Mr Craske's wishes, there was no traditional funeral service. Instead, when the hearse proceed to Cromer Crematorium, family members laid flowers and wreathes at the pier and looked out to sea and over the town he loved so much.

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. 

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. - Credit: Supplied by Fiona Craske

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. 

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. - Credit: Supplied by Fiona Craske

Mr Craske, who was known for his good-humoured nature, was born in Cromer the youngest of five children, and started his crab fishing career at age 15.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  2. 2 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  3. 3 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 
  1. 4 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  2. 5 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  3. 6 Police swoop after £400k cocaine parcel delivered to Norwich house
  4. 7 'A nightmare' - Roadworks cause traffic chaos in North Walsham
  5. 8 'Illegal and unsafe' - Rave attended by 100 revellers is shut down
  6. 9 Demolition of seaside hotel begins
  7. 10 High school pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test

He worked as a 'share fisherman' on boats belonging to Kelly Harrison, Richard Davies and Billy Davies. He got married in 1980 at Cromer Parish Church, and he and Mrs Craske had three children: Nicola, who died aged 14 months, James, now 35, and Victoria, 38.

Christopher Craske, centre, with fellow Cromer lifeboatmen. 

Christopher Craske, centre, with fellow Cromer lifeboatmen. - Credit: Supplied by the family

A painting of Christopher Craske in his RNLI kit. 

A painting of Christopher Craske in his RNLI kit. - Credit: Supplied by the family

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. 

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. - Credit: Supplied by Fiona Craske

Mr Craske was a member of Cromer's lifeboat crew for almost 40 years, and he once received an award for the rescue of two local fishermen. 

Mrs Craske said he loved the sea and the fishing community and never wanted to be anywhere else.

She said she wanted to thank Adrian Amis from Cromer and District Funeral Service, as well as John Redmond for organising the crews' send off.


Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus