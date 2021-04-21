Fond farewell for lifelong Cromer crab fisherman

Published: 10:34 AM April 21, 2021

A procession took place on Cromer Esplanade for Christopher Craske, inset, a crab fisherman and RNLI lifeboatman. - Credit: Supplied b Fiona Craske

A fisherman and lifeboatman has been given a fitting send off in the town he called home his whole life.

A commemoration took place for Christopher Craske in Cromer, following his death at the age of 74.

In the morning of April 20, Mr Craske's coffin, draped in an RNLI flag, was taken by hearse on a short procession along Cromer Esplanade to the pier, where family, retired and active lifeboat crew members and fellow fishermen were lined up to pay their final respects.

Christopher and Fiona Craske with their children, Victoria and James, at the Rocket House Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the family

His widow, Fiona Craske, 67, said: "The sun was shining the sea was beautifully calm. We, as a family, felt truly honoured to see so many people.

"Lifeboat crews past and present, many of the fisherman who worked with Chris were both at the pier forecourt and on the Gangway to give him a Cromer send off.

"I know Chris will be looking down saying we did him proud."

In keeping with Mr Craske's wishes, there was no traditional funeral service. Instead, when the hearse proceed to Cromer Crematorium, family members laid flowers and wreathes at the pier and looked out to sea and over the town he loved so much.

Mr Craske, who was known for his good-humoured nature, was born in Cromer the youngest of five children, and started his crab fishing career at age 15.

He worked as a 'share fisherman' on boats belonging to Kelly Harrison, Richard Davies and Billy Davies. He got married in 1980 at Cromer Parish Church, and he and Mrs Craske had three children: Nicola, who died aged 14 months, James, now 35, and Victoria, 38.

Christopher Craske, centre, with fellow Cromer lifeboatmen. - Credit: Supplied by the family

A painting of Christopher Craske in his RNLI kit. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mr Craske was a member of Cromer's lifeboat crew for almost 40 years, and he once received an award for the rescue of two local fishermen.

Mrs Craske said he loved the sea and the fishing community and never wanted to be anywhere else.

She said she wanted to thank Adrian Amis from Cromer and District Funeral Service, as well as John Redmond for organising the crews' send off.



