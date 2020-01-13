Search

Advanced search

A10 closed after 'serious collision' involving car and motorcycle

PUBLISHED: 09:10 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 13 January 2020

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A busy road has closed after what police describe as a serious collision.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident on the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn.

They were called at 8.10am to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The road is currently closed between Field Barn Lane and Thieves Bridge Road and is expected to remain so for some time.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

- You can keep up with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

Six lessons learned from Norwich City’s difficult day at Old Trafford

Emi Buendia battles with Dan James during the second half of Norwich City's 4-0 loss at Manchester United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Why Clive Lewis is right to talk about race

MP Clive Lewis believes his race could be an issue in why he has not yet got the required backing in the Labour leadership race. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

A10 closed after ‘serious collision’ involving car and motorcycle

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists