A10 closed after 'serious collision' involving car and motorcycle

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A busy road has closed after what police describe as a serious collision.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident on the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn.

They were called at 8.10am to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The road is currently closed between Field Barn Lane and Thieves Bridge Road and is expected to remain so for some time.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

