Police at scene of serious crash between car and tractor
PUBLISHED: 11:08 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 10 October 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Police are on the scene of a serious crash between a car and a tractor.
A car has collided with a tractor near the A1101 at Emneth, near Wisbech.
Outwell Road is currently closed, with police currently on the scene after being called there at 9.12am this morning.
Emergency services have urged the public to avoid the area and plan alternative travel routes as they deal with the crash.
Comments have been disabled on this article.