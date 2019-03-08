Search

Police at scene of serious crash between car and tractor

PUBLISHED: 11:08 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 10 October 2019

Police are on the scene of a crash between a car and a tractor near Wisbech. Picture: James Bass

Police are on the scene of a crash between a car and a tractor near Wisbech. Picture: James Bass

Police are on the scene of a serious crash between a car and a tractor.

A car has collided with a tractor near the A1101 at Emneth, near Wisbech.

Outwell Road is currently closed, with police currently on the scene after being called there at 9.12am this morning.

Emergency services have urged the public to avoid the area and plan alternative travel routes as they deal with the crash.

