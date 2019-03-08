Air ambulance called to town centre accident involving lorry and pedestrian

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian at a busy junction in the centre of Diss.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of a serious accident at the junction of Park Road and Mere Street at shortly after 2.30pm.

Several ambulances and paramedic response vehicles are also at the scene of the crash, which involves a Royal Mail lorry and a pedestrian.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in the nearby Diss Park, next to the town's Mere, and remains at the scene.

The accident occurred at a busy roundabout junction at the centre of the town, which includes the entrance to Morrisons supermarket.

The accident has closed the main A1066 road through Diss. The road is closed from Tesco in Victoria Road to the Park Hotel, while emergency services deal with the incident and local diversions are in place.

Traffic has also been stopped on Mere Street.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: "Victoria Road Diss is currently closed due to a serious RTC and is expected to remain closed for some time. Emergency services are currently in attendance. Please find an alternative route."

More to follow