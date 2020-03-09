Search

Advanced search

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 09 March 2020

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A former MJB hotel in Norwich has been transformed into a co-living housing scheme following a £1.5m investment from a prolific property developer.

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into shared accomodation called the district. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBen James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into shared accomodation called the district. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bristol House, on Unthank Road, was sold to Estateducation in September 2017, having previously been run by the controversial hotel company. It was purchased for £825,000 and following a £700,000 renovation is preparing to welcome its first tenants in the coming weeks under the new name of The District.

Once a hotel complete with black walls, the Victorian house is now a 26-bedroom co-living development, consisting of private bedrooms and en-suite and a variety of shared facilities. Among these facilities are a cinema room, four large kitchens, a gym and utility rooms with washing machines. An extension has been built to the rear of the house and the black has been replaced with bright and vibrant feature walls.

Ben James Smith, chief investor of Estateducation, said: "We've named it The District because it is all about a sense of community and belonging. It is very much a London-style concept that we're hoping there will be a real demand for in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

"Our target market is young, working professionals looking for somewhere modern and I've always wanted to do something different like this."

The concept will see tenants paying £650 for their fully-furnished room and access to the shared facilities, with the rent amount also including the cost of wi-fi and a television in the room.

Mr Smith added: "This concept has not really been done before in Norwich but I think it could really work - I think there's a huge demand for something like this.

"I think if something is done nicely then people will tend to look after it. We will be looking for people to stay at least six months at a time - if not longer.

Wall paper in Bristol House is inspired by Banksy and pop art. Picture: Ella WilkinsonWall paper in Bristol House is inspired by Banksy and pop art. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

I think we've done really well with the place, particularly considering how it was when we took it on. I'm really proud of the project as a whole."

The renovation comes a year after the company took on another of the former MJB hotels, the Lodge, which is now known as Number 82.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

46 new cases of coronavirus taking the total UK count to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Wife of man accused of killing teen tells jury she was ‘scared’ of victim

Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24